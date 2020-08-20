The German telecom industry has grown exponentially in recent years. However, telecom service providers have been rethinking the way they operate due to rapidly evolving market innovations and industry developments. Additionally, competition from OTT services, cybersecurity risk, rising need to diversify offerings, and high dependence on the telecom industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic are posing significant challenges. Therefore, German telecom industry players are leveraging market intelligence solutions to help them overcome these challenges. How do market intelligence solutions help these companies? They provide in-depth insight into customers' needs and preferences, market trends, potential risks, competitive landscape, and more important factors. Having access to this data enables the German telecom industry players to stay a step ahead of their competition, and keep customer satisfaction and retention levels high. To leverage our expertise in the German telecom industry, and dominate the market, request a free proposal

"Competition from OTT services, cybersecurity risks, rising need to diversify offerings, and the demand for responsive customer service are increasing challenges for companies operating in the German telecom industry. As such, telecom service providers will need to upgrade their IT and connectivity infrastructure and focus on improving customer service," says a German telecom industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a telecom service provider in Germany, needed a new growth strategy that would address eroding growth and its market leadership. Due to the continuous challenges with network cybersecurity risks, and an uncertain regulatory environment, the German telecom industry was struggling. To overcome these industry challenges, the client needed to create cost reduction plans, strengthen their competitive position, upgrade and transition customers to an improved broadband network and IT platforms, and redesign their customer service processes. The German telecom industry client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market scanning and monitoring. With this five-week engagement, the client also sought to focus on topline growth, redesign the customer service process, increase customer retention, and align with customers' needs.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the German telecom industry client, which included the following:

Customer needs analysis that highlighted the need for focus on increasing customer experiences across all customer support centers

Customer segmentation based on their need and providing personalized offerings

Workforce segmentation analysis and providing recommendations to improve performance and reduce employee turnover

Technology assessment to help the client identify cost-effective technologies

Devising a risk assessment matrix to help the client stay vigilant

Business Outcome:

Leveraging Infiniti's market scanning and monitoring analysis enabled the German telecom industry client to upgrade wireless networks and improve customer satisfaction. The client was also able to focus on targeted customers and fundamentally redesign the customer service process by defining critical interventions that minimize changes in the supporting IT systems. The client was able to transform their business model, mitigate cybersecurity threats, and meet the demand for responsive customer service. Additionally, the German telecom industry client achieved a 66% reduction in inquiry calls, strengthened its market position, and achieved around a 33% increase in annual revenue.

