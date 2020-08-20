

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's unemployment rate rose in July from the previous month and there was a continued increase in the number of jobseekers, figures from the Center for Labor, Social Affairs and Family showed on Thursday.



The registered unemployment rate rose to 7.65 percent from 7.40 percent in June. In July 2019, the rate was 4.97 percent.



The number of unemployed was 231,504 persons, which was 5,996 more than in the previous month.



In July, the number of job-seekers who found jobs increased for a third straight month. The figure rose by 1,044 persons from June to 15,030.



The number of available job-seekers grew by 6,200 persons monthly to 209,786.



Job vacancies grew by 1,502 jobs monthly to 69,547 in July.



'A positive signal is the fact that, since May 2020, the number of employers who have reported mass redundancies has been declining, as has the number of employees at risk,' the agency said.



State support in retaining jobs, a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, the quicker-than-expected return of the economy to almost normal and a recovery in exports supported the labor market in July, the agency added.



