ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, today announced the launch of their online packaging design configurator branded MAKR (pronounced Make Er). MAKR allows users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats which can then be prototyped at the company's Design and Sample Lab (DASL).

"Through DASL we have been ideating, designing and prototyping samples in collaboration with customers since 2014. MAKR takes our collaboration process to another level by moving ideation and design to a virtual process. Users can interact in the app with different flexible packaging formats, sizes, shapes, and art in ways that bring their ideas to life no matter where they are located. With so many of our customers working remotely during the pandemic, providing virtual, self-serve capabilities are even more relevant," states Sal Pellingra, vice president global application innovation.

MAKR allows users to choose almost any flexible packaging format ProAmpac produces. The user can then custom design their own package employing features such as: package dimensions, closures, handles and even the shape of the pouch. Finally, users can add graphics and submit an order for their completed package design online. ProAmpac's DASL team will then ensure all details are correct, finalize the order, create and ship the custom prototype directly to the requester.

"This is another great example of ProAmpac's industry-leading innovation. We've consistently differentiated ourselves, not only with world-class manufacturing, but also by providing packaging design services rivaling those of design firms. MAKR expands our collaborative resources and makes it easier for customers to get products from design to market in record time," said Pellingra. "We've already had great feedback from our soft launch partner customers and will build out MAKR and other virtual capabilities to continue to make it easier for customers to bring new packaging ideas to a commercial reality," Pellingra continued.

MAKR is the newest offering in a growing number of valued-added virtual offerings for ProAmpac customers under the brand name Bridge. Earlier this year ProAmpac launched Bridge Remote Trial Management (RTM), an option that allows a ProAmpac Customer Technical Service Expert to review a customer's product trials remotely and ensure the packaging products are running efficiently.

"At ProAmpac, serving our customers is our top priority and since the onset of COVID-19 we have experienced increasing demand in virtual support requests. This led us to fast track our digital innovation platforms. MAKR and Bridge RTM are just the beginning. We have more tools and offerings coming soon to ensure our customers are getting the virtual support and service they need," stated Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. "We feel the launch of MAKR will make it easier for our customers to do business with ProAmpac, which is ultimately the objective behind all our digital product offerings."

To learn more about ProAmpac's MAKR, or other offerings available through DASL, contact Nicole Cocuzzi (Nicole.Cocuzzi @Proampac.com) or go to ProAmpac.com/DASL.

