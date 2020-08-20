All Things Hair Survey Reveals Low Maintenance Styles and Additional Products in Favour Post-lockdown

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

39% of women now wear a low maintenance style

34% plan to spend more on products

Low maintenance styles guard against future salon closures

COVID-19 has taught us to be self-sufficient in multiple ways, including when it comes to hair. With salons closed, women across the UK have been cutting, colouring and styling at home like never before. All Things Hair surveyed 400 women to find out how the lockdown changed the way they treat their tresses.

33% of respondents had tried a new hairstyle which they styled themselves, while 39% now wear a low maintenance style. Clearly, self-sufficiency has come to the fore.

Meanwhile, 34% plan to spend more on haircare products. Women are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to looking their best.

Steven Westgate, Global Managing Editor at All Things Hair, comments:

"While women are choosing to have low-maintenance hairstyles, many women seem to be investing in their haircare routines, with over a third saying they would spend more money on products than they did pre-lockdown. This could be because they've got more time since working from home and have been able to focus on long-term benefits as a way of self-care."

So many women opting for low maintenance styles shows a desire to mitigate against future salon closures through easily styled looks.

Bethany Strong, UK Editor at All Things Hair, comments:

"In spite of the current economic uncertainty in the UK, 72% of women intend to spend the same or more on their hair products, rather than cutting costs. This suggests a move away from spending on in-salon treatments going forward, in favour of more at-home care.

"After months of not being able to get a haircut, it's unsurprising that 39% of women are opting for lower-maintenance hairstyles. Even with the salons open, waiting lists are long. Women want effortless hairstyles that are easy to style at home. Long fringes, long layers and lobs all require minimum upkeep so that even if the salons close again, they'll still look good."

For further information, visit https://www.allthingshair.com/en-uk/

Editor's Notes

All Things Hair is part of the Unilever group of companies. Through in-depth articles, inspiration galleries and step-by-step tutorials from its specialist team, the company delivers easily accessible tips from some of the world's biggest hair care brands, including Dove, TRESemmé, Toni&Guy and VO5, along with up-to-the-minute hair news.