Infiniti's recent market analysis study by industry experts COVID-19 Impact Analysis of the U.S. Structural Pest Control Market, is now available for FREE download. The resource provides key insights into:

An overview of the US structural pest control market

COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Key market trends and drivers

Strategies for pest control companies to enhance profit margins

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has increased the production of EPA registered disinfectants that are known to be effective against the virus, resulting in increased market competition among players in the industry. To foster growth and adapt to the new market dynamics post-COVID-19, top players in the U.S structural pesticide market are already launching virtual and innovative marketing strategies. Further, to minimize the challenges posed by the global pandemic, pest management firms are obtaining assistance from state pest control associations and adopting strategies such as innovative pest control services and focusing on M&A activities to gain a competitive advantage.

Key market trends in the U.S. Structural Pest Control Market

According to industry experts at Infiniti Research, the following are the key market trends in the US structural pest control market:

Emerging regulations on the use of disinfectants by pest control companies amid COVID-19 crisis

Increasing number of virtual and innovative marketing strategies

Growing demand for pest control services and products

