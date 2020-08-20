Anzeige
20.08.2020
MHI RJ Aviation Group Presents the 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Performance Awards

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MHI RJ Aviation Group is pleased to announce five Airlines who have achieved exceptional performance as winners of the 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Performance Awards. These awards serve as recognition of worldwide operators of CRJ Series regional jets who have achieved industry-leading dispatch reliability rates of 99 per cent or better during 2019. MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), with the acquisition of the CRJ Series Aircraft Program in June, is proud to be partnered with a such a distinguished group of regional airlines and to continue the tradition of recognizing superior performance.

MHI RJ Aviation Group

The winners are Air Nostrum (nominated twice), Air Wisconsin, China Express Airlines and Jazz Aviation. For more details on the winners and prizes, please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release.

In light of global COVID-19 pandemic concerns, MHIRJ will not be holding a celebration event as it has in the past, rather notifying the winners with their trophy, individually.

"These awards demonstrate the superior capabilities of the Regional Airlines, the strength of their teams, and emphasize the long-standing collaboration between operators, suppliers and the MHIRJ team" said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President, Head of Aftermarket for MHI RJ Aviation Group. "Our commitment to partner with our customers and perpetuate the success of the CRJ Series family of aircraft for years to come remains our top priority".

"The 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Awards carry on the tradition of recognizing outstanding performance and the strength of the Regional Aviation business," said Hiroaki Yamamoto, President and CEO for MHI RJ Aviation Group. "It is an enduring demonstration of our admiration towards our customers and our committed talent here at MHIRJ that help them achieve their performance goals."

The winners of the 2019 Airline Reliability Awards are listed in Appendix A.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group
MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centres, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. MHI RJ Aviation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about MHI RJ Aviation Group, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around US$38 billion. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: www.mhi.com/index.html

*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.

Appendix A

Winners of the 2019 Airline Reliability Awards



CRJ100/200 Aircraft Programs

Dispatch Reliability %




Europe:

Air Nostrum

99.5




North America:

Air Wisconsin

99.2




CRJ700/CRJ900/CRJ1000 Aircraft Programs

Dispatch Reliability %




Europe:

Air Nostrum

99.6




Asia Pacific:

China Express Airlines

99.8




North America:

Jazz Aviation

99.0

PRESS CONTACT: Nathalie Scott, MHI RJ Aviation ULC, 1. 514.518.7542, Nathalie.Scott@mhirj.com, press@mhirj.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231436/MHI_RJ_Aviation_Group_MHI_RJ_Aviation_Group_Presents_the_2019_CR.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
