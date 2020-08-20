The flexible packaging market has been and continues to grow at a steady rate. Various market trends have served as growth drivers and propelled the industry further. Forecasting and preparing for market trends allows companies to identify opportunities and utilize them effectively. How can one forecast market trends? Many top flexible packaging market players have asked this question, and Infiniti's thought leaders advise market trends analysis solutions as the answer. Our market trends analysis solutions provide companies with the ability to identify, understand, and develop strategies for current and upcoming trends in the flexible packaging market. To develop effective strategies for the upcoming trends of the flexible packaging market, and gain exclusive market insights, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005500/en/

Four Key Market Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recently, the flexible packaging market has witnessed growth due to many market trends and consumer preferences. Since flexible packaging is lightweight, aesthetically pleasing, and convenient, it is a preferred choice for consumers. The low manufacturing cost, efficiency, and high demand for flexible packaging are the reasons various industries adopt it. The largest end-use industry in the flexible packaging market is the food industry. It was one of the first industries to adopt flexible packaging and has grown exponentially due to that. Currently, four major trends are influencing the flexible packaging market, i.e., sustainable packaging, innovation, supermarket shopping, and eCommerce. To better explain the role of these trends in this market, Infiniti's thought leaders have provided exclusive answers to frequently asked questions regarding the same. They have also provided critical insights into the need for market trends analysis solutions in the flexible packaging market.

To understand how to identify and prepare for upcoming market trends in the flexible packaging market, request more information.

"The flexible packaging market continuously experiences and witnesses a variety of market trends. These trends change as time, technology, and consumer preferences advance. More recently, issues of environmental safety, increasing innovation, convenient shopping habits, and changes in consumers' demands have impacted the market," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's thought leaders answered the following four questions about flexible packaging market trends:

How does the growing demand for sustainability affect the flexible packaging industry?

What role does the food industry play in the flexible packaging market?

How crucial is innovation in the flexible packaging market?

How has a high demand for convenience changed the flexible packaging market?

Want in-depth answers to these questions? Read the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005500/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us