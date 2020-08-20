

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.05 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $412.72 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.7% to $2.68 billion from $3.98 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.05 Mln. vs. $412.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $2.68 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.



