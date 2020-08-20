

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $13.97 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $16.66 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.45 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $276.97 million from $308.38 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $22.45 Mln. vs. $21.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $276.97 Mln vs. $308.38 Mln last year.



