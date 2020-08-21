

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for nationwide inflation, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI was flat on year.



Japan also will see flash August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank. In July, their scores were 45.2, 45.2 and 43.9, respectively.



The Philippines will provide June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales were up 0.6 percent on year.



