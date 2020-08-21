Cryptocurrency Exchange Mexo Launches in LATAM with Krypital Group Backing

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Mexo, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by Venture Capital firm and Blockchain incubator Krypital Group, has successfully launched. The platform went live on August 20 in a live-streamed event, bringing new capabilities to Latin American crypto traders.

Following an event countdown and introductory remarks by Mexo team leaders, the exchange launched at 18:00 (Mexico City Time) on August 20 with demonstrations of the platform's core features. Spot and contract trading guides, interspersed with keynotes on blockchain in LATAM and crypto adoption, attracted regional media coverage and raised retail anticipation for trading on the exchange.

During the event, a dozen international and LATAM panelists participated in an insightful discussion about cryptocurrency market trends. Comprehensive live demos of Mexo's spot and contract trading functions were live streamed and the exchange also announced the official opening of its trading academy.

Maggie Wu, CEO & Co-Founder of Mexo and Krypital Group, said: "As we can see from today's launch, Mexo is not simply a crypto exchange; it is a platform that brings opportunities to users across Mexico and LATAM. Our goal is to ensure that no one in the community misses out on the opportunity to learn, trade and grow through various products and services Mexo offers."

Adria´n Di´az Lujan, COO of Mexo, said: "Mexo has combined great features in its platform based on the interests of its users to become one of the most complete platforms in LATAM. It also has a great team and cutting-edge technology to deliver the best security on all fronts, liquidity in the markets , extraordinary speed with its trading engine, attention to the regulatory framework, and regular new product releases."

David Yao, CMO of Mexo, said: "Many crypto users in LATAM shared with us that they were looking to access more advanced products like contract trading and a variety of the most popular tokens, accessed through a powerful and convenient mobile app. With Mexo, users are now able to access more products, trading pairs, and connect with local and professional customer service in Spanish. This will certainly benefit the whole region. "

Designed to meet growing demand for digital assets in Mexico and LATAM, Mexo offers spot trading, contract trading, trading academy, peer-to-peer marketplace, and a professional local support team while giving users exposure to a full list of trading pairs and features.

The successful launch of Mexo provides Mexican and LATAM cryptocurrency traders of all abilities with a secure and liquid exchange on which to swap between a range of digital assets.

With a running estimate of more than 1,000,000 cryptocurrency users in Mexico alone, the LATAM market has strong demand for crypto assets but limited access to products such as derivatives and OTC. Mexo provides a safe environment for traders to advance their technical and fundamental skills, buy and sell crypto, and trade more effectively.

About Mexo

Mexo is a cryptocurrency exchange developed by a professional team with years of industry experience. Developed for LATAM users, Mexo speaks their language and offers a wide range of products like spot trading, contract trading, OTC, a P2P marketplace, and Mexo Academy, providing the most comprehensive and reliable way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency.

About Krypital Group

Founded in 2017, Krypital Group is a leading global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator. By leveraging top resources ranging from a network of capitals, digital asset exchanges, top law firms and communities, the team has nurtured projects that have generated a total value of more than $1B and has brought in more than 2 million users to top blockchain projects.

Contact for Krypital Group & Mexo.io

Jane Luo

Krypital Group

Jane@krypital.com

SOURCE: Krypital Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602596/Cryptocurrency-Exchange-Mexo-Launches-in-LATAM-with-Krypital-Group-Backing