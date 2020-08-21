Technavio has been monitoring the low voltage motors market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The IE2 low voltage motors are expected to be the leading segment based on type in the global market during the forecast period.

What is a major trend in the market?

Smarter technology solutions in the overall value chain is a major growth factor for the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 3.22 billion during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, and Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising focus on increasing energy efficiency and the incorporation of smarter technology solutions in the overall value chain are the major factors driving the market. However, the fluctuations in prices of raw materials restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, and Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising focus on increasing energy efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Low Voltage Motors Market is segmented as below:

Type IE1 IE2 IE3 IE4

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America

End-user Process Industries Discrete Industries HVAC



Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The low voltage motors market report covers the following areas:

Low Voltage Motors Market Size

Low Voltage Motors Market Trends

Low Voltage Motors Market Analysis

This study identifies the incorporation of smarter technology solutions in the overall value chain as one of the prime reasons driving the low voltage motors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist low voltage motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the low voltage motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the low voltage motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low voltage motors market vendors

