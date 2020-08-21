Risen Energy's 132 MW Merredin Solar Farm has been connected to the Western Australian grid.From pv magazine Australia Risen Energy's 132 MW (DC) Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia is now up and running. It is the state's largest operational PV project. The project is located on 460 hectares of former farming and grazing country adjacent to the 220 kV Western Power Merredin Terminal. It features 354,452 solar PV panels and has an expected output of 274 GWh of electricity annually, approximately enough to power 42,000 Western Australian homes. After the staged live commissioning was initiated ...

