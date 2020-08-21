

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday that its Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC.



SCLC is a highly aggressive, fast-growing form of lung cancer that typically recurs and progresses rapidly, despite initial response to chemotherapy.



Imfinzi has been approved to use in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin).



The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from the Phase III CASPIAN trial. It was demonstrated that Imfinzi plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus chemotherapy alone.



These results were published in The Lancet in 2019.



Imfinzi, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is also approved in the US and several other countries around the world for the treatment of ES-SCLC in the 1st-line setting. It is currently under regulatory review in other countries.



The drug was recently recommended for marketing authorisation in the EU for this indication.



Imfinzi is also being tested following concurrent chemoradiation therapy in patients with limited-stage SCLC in the Phase III ADRIATIC trial.



