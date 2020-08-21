As per 25 August 2020 the par value of the shares issued by Nordfyns Bank A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 100 in ISIN DK0010015072 will be 24 August 2020. ISIN DK0010015072 -------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061295441 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordfyns Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 330,000 shares with a par value of DKK 100 (DKK 33,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,650,000 shares with a par value of DKK 20 (DKK 33,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: NRDF -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3265 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=787872