NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 35 million

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statnett SF has appointed NRC Anlegg AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work at the terminal/port in Skien.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 35 million. The work will commence in September 2020, and the project is scheduled for completion in January 2021.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

