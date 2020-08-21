VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 21
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|20-08-2020
|55.4549
|3,190,000
|176,901,131
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|20-08-2020
|80.0311
|286,000
|22,888,895
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|20-08-2020
|57.7436
|248,000
|14,320,413
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|20-08-2020
|60.5344
|393,000
|23,790,019
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|20-08-2020
|62.6001
|230,000
|14,398,023
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|20-08-2020
|41.2643
|5,691,190
|234,842,972
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|20-08-2020
|32.4078
|2,735,404
|88,648,426
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|20-08-2020
|18.7146
|5,333,390
|99,812,260
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|20-08-2020
|14.6378
|3,231,537
|47,302,592
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|20-08-2020
|21.2898
|9,756,000
|207,703,289
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|20-08-2020
|85.7854
|1,145,000
|98,224,283
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|20-08-2020
|51.3411
|730,000
|37,479,003
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|20-08-2020
|34.9406
|275,255
|9,617,575
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|20-08-2020
|23.2896
|1,300,000
|30,276,480
|EUR
|total
|1,106,205,360
