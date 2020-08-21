Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.08.2020 | 09:58
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 21

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274920-08-202055.45493,190,000176,901,131EUR
NL000927275620-08-202080.0311286,00022,888,895EUR
NL000927276420-08-202057.7436248,00014,320,413EUR
NL000927277220-08-202060.5344393,00023,790,019EUR
NL000927278020-08-202062.6001230,00014,398,023EUR
NL000969022120-08-202041.26435,691,190234,842,972EUR
NL000969023920-08-202032.40782,735,40488,648,426EUR
NL000969024720-08-202018.71465,333,39099,812,260EUR
NL000969025420-08-202014.63783,231,53747,302,592EUR
NL001027380120-08-202021.28989,756,000207,703,289EUR
NL001040870420-08-202085.78541,145,00098,224,283EUR
NL001073181620-08-202051.3411730,00037,479,003EUR
NL001137607420-08-202034.9406275,2559,617,575EUR
NL001168359420-08-202023.28961,300,00030,276,480EUR
total1,106,205,360
