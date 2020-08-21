

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence in August decreased due to the deterioration in the consumers' expectations of the country's economic situation, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -5.5 in August from -2.9 in July. The average for the past six months was -5.3.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 12.0 in August from 11.2 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 3.1 in August from 3.9 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year declined to -6.2 in August from 3.0 in July.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to -29.0 from -25.4 in July.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in July as the index fell to -7.6 from -7.5 in the previous month.



They are also expecting an increase, albeit smaller than seen in past six months, in unemployment over the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de