

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.08.2020 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS JOHN LAING PRICE TARGET TO 350 (365) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERNSTEIN CUTS PETROFAC TO 'MARKET-PERFORM' ('OUTPERFORM') - TARGET 170 PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 890 (800) PENCE - UNDERPERFORM - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ANTOFAGASTA TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 920 (870) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS BELLWAY TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 2422 (3093) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES PERSIMMON PRICE TARGET TO 3106 (2456) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES GVC HOLDING PRICE TARGET TO 1250 (1210) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES M&G PRICE TARGET TO 181 (174) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 770 (870) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - RBC CUTS HAMMERSON PRICE TARGET TO 55 (65) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS CUTS KAZ MINERALS TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 600 (800) PENCE - UBS RAISES SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 140 (135) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

