

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer sentiment decreased in August, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 59.6 in August from 60.9 in July.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months decreased to 77.8 in August from 80.6 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months fell to 79.5 in August from 82.2 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 59.5 from 61.0 in July.



The probability of savings indicator rose to 21.7 from 19.9 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

