

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in July, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in July.



Manufacturing output fell 2.7 percent annually in July. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 1.8 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 6.2 percent.



Meanwhile, production in water supply and waste management decreased 15.0 percent, while those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 8.4 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy and capital goods declined 14.3 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, durable goods output rose 7.9 percent. Intermediate goods and capital goods production increased by 5.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 14 percent yearly in July and rose 1.6 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

