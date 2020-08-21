Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Am Wochenende im Fokus: TAAT Lifestyle mit "Königsmacher"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 Ticker-Symbol: 5HU 
Frankfurt
21.08.20
15:32 Uhr
0,097 Euro
+0,003
+2,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2020 | 12:20
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to the Company's co-founder and CEO Dr Vladislav Sandler.

The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Name

Position

Number of Share Options Granted

Exercise Price (pence)

Vesting Date

Expiry Date

Dr Vladislav Sandler

CEO

5,000,000

7

Immediate

19 August 2025

Following the grant of the Share Options there are, in aggregate, 42,465,786 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 9.79% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Dr Vladislav Sandler

b)

Position/status

CEO, Executive Director

c)

Initial notification/
amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.07

5,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A - variable

5,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction

20/08/2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602725/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Grant-of-Options

HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.