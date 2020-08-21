Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to the Company's co-founder and CEO Dr Vladislav Sandler.
The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:
Name
Position
Number of Share Options Granted
Exercise Price (pence)
Vesting Date
Expiry Date
Dr Vladislav Sandler
CEO
5,000,000
7
Immediate
19 August 2025
Following the grant of the Share Options there are, in aggregate, 42,465,786 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 9.79% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
https://hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
headquarters@hemogenyx.com
Peter Redmond, Director
peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Dr Vladislav Sandler
b)
Position/status
CEO, Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Options over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
20/08/2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
