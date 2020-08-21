Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to the Company's co-founder and CEO Dr Vladislav Sandler.

The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Name Position Number of Share Options Granted Exercise Price (pence) Vesting Date Expiry Date Dr Vladislav Sandler CEO 5,000,000 7 Immediate 19 August 2025

Following the grant of the Share Options there are, in aggregate, 42,465,786 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 9.79% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them a) Name Dr Vladislav Sandler b) Position/status CEO, Executive Director c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.07 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) N/A - variable 5,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 20/08/2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



