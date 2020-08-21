At the request of Simris Alg AB, Simris Alg equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 21, 2020. Security name: Simris Alg TO 3 B --------------------------------- Short name: SIMRIS TO3B --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014555470 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 201352 --------------------------------- Terms: From 2020 prospectus page 28: The strike price of the warrants is determined by 70 percent of the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Company's share during the period from 17 September 2020 to 30 September 2020, however the warrants cannot be exercised below the quota value or above SEK 1.80. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Simris Alg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2020-10-02--2020-10-16 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2020-10-14 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Christer Nilsson on 0733-968404.