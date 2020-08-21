DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing

21 August 2020 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company") and its major shareholder Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") successfully completed the issuer substitution process for the Company's outstanding Senior Bonds. In addition, holders of the Company's Perpetual Notes voted in favour of the issuer substitution expressing the strong investor support. The Company expects the substitution process for the Perpetual Notes to be formally completed following the lapse of the mandatory challenging period by end of September 2020.



The completion of the issuer substitution process regarding the Senior Bonds along with high consensus from holders of the Perpetual Notes brings together all capital market instruments under Aroundtown. As consideration for the Substitution, the Company and Aroundtown have agreed that the Senior Bonds and the Perpetual Notes will be replaced by intra-group instruments that will effectively maintain the same capital structure of the Company. The pooling of capital market instruments on the level of Aroundtown as the new parent company of the Combined Group, is paving the way for realization of potential future financial synergies as identified by the Company and Aroundtown.



Contact

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE



About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 March 2020, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.9 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 33.99. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

