Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 20-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.55p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.52p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16