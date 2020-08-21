THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recommended cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc until 15 October 2020 Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 21 August 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EET) Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen" or the "Offeror") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") announced on 5 November 2019 that they had entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Mehiläinen undertook to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 9 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and was set to expire on 14 September 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Because the period for Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (the "FCCA") review of the combination has been extended further as described below, the Offeror extends the Offer Period correspondingly to expire on 15 October 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. The completion of the Tender Offer is conditional on, among other conditions, obtaining merger control clearance, in respect of which a phase II review (the "Phase II Investigation") is currently pending with the FCCA. Mehiläinen announced on 26 June 2020 that the Finnish Market Court had granted an extension of 23 working days for concluding the Phase II Investigation, and that the FCCA could still apply for an additional extension of up to 23 working days. The Finnish Market Court has, on application by the FCCA, today granted an additional extension of 23 working days for concluding the Phase II Investigation. As a result, the new deadline for concluding the Phase II Investigation is 29 September 2020. The Finnish Market Court has now extended the deadline for concluding the Phase II Investigation by a total of 46 working days, which is the maximum permitted by law. Accordingly, the FCCA may no longer apply for any further extensions of the deadline for concluding the Phase II Investigation. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged in all other respects. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares in Pihlajalinna in the Tender Offer do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Offer Period. The statement issued by the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna on 3 January 2020 remains in force unchanged. Following the extension of the Offer Period as set out above, Mehiläinen expects based on currently available information to obtain the merger control clearance and to complete the Tender Offer during the fourth quarter of 2020. Contacts for media and investor inquiries: Mehiläinen Janne-Olli Järvenpää, CEO of Mehiläinen Requests for contacts through Mehiläinen's communications: Manager Laura Martinsuo tel. +358 40 196 2892 laura.martinsuo@mehilainen.fi Pihlajalinna Joni Aaltonen, CEO of Pihlajalinna Plc Requests for contacts through Pihlajalinna's communications: Communications manager Taina Lehtomäki tel. +358 50 451 3678 taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi Mehiläinen in brief: Now 110 years old, Mehiläinen is a rapidly developing and growing private provider of healthcare and social care services, offering comprehensive high-quality services to private, corporate, municipal and insurance customers. Mehiläinen provides help, support and care for approximately 1.3 million customers every year across Finland. In 2019, our revenue was EUR 1064.1 million and our customers were cared for by more than 21,800 employees and private practitioners at over 500 locations. In all of its business areas, Mehiläinen invests in high-quality health care with an impact and develops and exports Finnish digital healthcare know-how across the world as a forerunner in its field. Pihlajalinna in brief: Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private providers of social, healthcare and well-being services in Finland. The company provides services for households, companies, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities, federations of municipalities and hospital districts. Listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki since 2015, Pihlajalinna's reported revenue was EUR 518.6 million in 2019. 