

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $811 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $899 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $7.86 billion from $8.97 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $811 Mln. vs. $899 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.57 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.86 Bln vs. $8.97 Bln last year.



