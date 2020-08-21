

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence remained unchanged in August, survey data from GfK showed Friday.



The GfK consumer sentiment index held steady at -27 in August. The score was forecast to improve to -25.



Three measures were down and two were up against the July 24th data.



The index measuring past changes in personal finances dropped one point to -5. Meanwhile, the forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months rose one point to +1.



At the same time, the measure for the general economic situation over the last twelve months decreased by one point to -62. Likewise, expectations for the general economic situation over the coming twelve months slid one point at -42 points in August.



The Major Purchase Index increased by one point to -25 in August. The Savings Index stayed at +21 in August. This was the same as this time last year.



