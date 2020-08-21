DGAP-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report

Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.: Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 30 June 2020 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online



21.08.2020 / 13:51

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.





Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia



Phone +61 3 9566 6285

Fax +61 3 9566 6241

The interim financial report for the half year ended 30 June 2020 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific.This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty LtdFinance and Treasury Solutions44 Lexia Place, MulgraveVictoria 3170AustraliaPhone +61 3 9566 6285Fax +61 3 9566 6241

21.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

