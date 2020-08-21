HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS

Hepion reported a loss from operations of $4.8m in Q220, compared to $4.2m in Q120, along with R&D costs of $3.0m, compared to $2.6m in Q120. We believe strained pharmaceutical supply chains as a result of the pandemic have contributed to the increase in drug supply costs that pushed R&D expenses higher for a second consecutive quarter. As such, we have increased our FY20 R&D forecast from $9m to $10.3m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...