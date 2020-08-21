Scientists in Canada have discovered a promising technique for the production of gallium-arsenide solar cells. Growing these cells directly onto a silicon substrate is a promising strategy that could cut out some of the technology's exorbitant production costs. And by making that silicon porous, scientists may have taken a step toward producing high-performance III-V solar cells at a significantly lower cost.Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and other III-V materials - named for their grouping in the periodic table - are well known as high performance solar cell materials, holding the majority of overall ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...