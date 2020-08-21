State-run coal producer China Pingmei Shenma has revealed plans to enter the PV module business with a 5 GW production unit in Henan province. JinkoSolar, meanwhile, has started building a new factory for aluminum PV panel frames.China Pingmei Shenma Group, a state-owned coal power producer and chemicals supplier, said on Wednesday that it will enter the PV module business with a 5 GW production line in Xuchang, Henan province. Henan Investment Group, which is owned by the provincial government, will be a partner. The company will invest about RMB2 billion ($289.1 million) in the project, as well ...

