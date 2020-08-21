India imported $1.3 billion worth of solar cells and modules from China in fiscal 2019-20, but domestic manufacturers are now demanding a level playing field to compete against cheaper imports.From pv magazine India The India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) has urged the Indian government to impose a 50% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar equipment, with immediate effect, to ensure the survival of domestic manufacturers. AISIA said that Indian solar manufacturers have seen demand for their exports fall sharply due to the pandemic. While safeguard duties and the government's recent decision ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...