Quantum Computing Inc.: QCI to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Sept. 1, 2020

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB:QUBT) (QCI), a technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, and only public pure play in the quantum computer space, has been invited to present at LD Micro's LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

CEO of QCI, Robert Liscouski, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time and participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at quantumcomputinginc.com.

Management will discuss the company's official commercial launch of its SaaS-based Mukai quantum computing software execution platform that enables developers to create applications that benefit from quantum advantage without having to know anything about the backend connections to cloud-based quantum computers.

Mukai is the first and only software platform to achieve best-in-class performance and deliver performance advantages using quantum computing software tools running on classical computers. The results of this breakthrough in performance were recently published in a benchmark study.

QCI is looking to take advantage of the rapidly growing market for quantum computing which is climbing at a 23.2% CAGR and expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2030, according to Tractica.

The LD 500 is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 300 names presenting. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

