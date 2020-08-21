

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices continued to fall in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.8 percent decrease in June.



Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 8.1 percent annually in July and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.3 percent.



Prices for water supply and manufacturing fell 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.1 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

