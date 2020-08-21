

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices continued to decline in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 8.4 percent annually in July, following a 8.2 percent decline in June. This was the biggest fall since February 2019, when prices decreased 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.9 percent in July, following a 1.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 0.9 percent monthly in July and fell 8.7 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales remained unchanged on month and declined 1.7 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

