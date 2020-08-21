

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) said Friday that it plans to issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1.0 billion. The company will use note proceeds for general corporate purposes.



The company noted that it will use the notes under customary terms in the United States commercial paper note market and will rank pari passu with all of the company's other unsecured senior indebtedness.



The company expects to use its $3.0 billion revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under the commercial paper program.



