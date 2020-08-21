Operationally, the year to date, has been exceptional in Acacia Pharma's history. It achieved significant milestones with two US FDA approvals: BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) for the management of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) on 26 February and BYFAVO (remimazolam), an intravenous benzodiazepine sedative for use during invasive medical procedures on 6 July. Acacia has evolved into an integrated hospital pharmaceutical company with strong development and commercialisation capabilities. Management's focus is now on executing the successful launch of both assets in H220 and Acacia recently raised €25m gross proceeds in a share placing to fund this; timely launches and the effective sales execution of both products is critical. We value Acacia at $989m.

