Present Life, a new global wellness and beauty company, has been conceived to create and acquire plant-based brands that do not compromise on performance and do not harm the planet.

Present Life's growing portfolio of brands will span a wide range of price points and positions from familiar main-street retailers to luxury doors, on and off-line.

The Deal

The Craftory is investing $20m into Present Life. The Craftory will become the company's controlling shareholder. Present Life intends to use the funds to invest in product development, customer acquisition, and portfolio development.

About Present Life: Cutting-edge science unlocks the true power of nature.

Natural brands often come with a trade off in performance, whilst the most established high efficacy products aren't the kindest. Thanks to Present Life this is a compromise consumers no longer need to accept.

Present Life uses cutting-edge science to unlock the true power of natural ingredients, including rapidly emerging actives like CBD. All Present Life brands are plant-based (natural and naturally derived, organic, vegan) and planet-friendly (cruelty free, clean sustainable).

Present Life's approach to testing is equally rigorous: formulations are designed to match the highest accreditations from the world's most well-respected industry bodies.

Present Life is headquartered in London with offices in New York.

The Present Life Team

Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman at Present Life, is gathering a diverse team of corporate and start-up executives with the aim of benefiting from the best of both worlds so as to disrupt the wellbeing and beauty market at scale.

"In most categories nowadays, there is a proliferation of start-up brands that while disruptive in product and business model, often struggle to scale effectively. The hybrid skills of our team sets us apart from large corporates and smaller start-ups allowing us to first create with agility and speed, and then scale rapidly and profitably" explains Pane.

The Present Life Brand Portfolio

Healist an innovative wellness brand with benefit-driven formulations designed to restore the body's innate capacity to heal.

Loum Launching later this summer LOUM Beauty of Calm, a revolutionary new clean beauty brand developed with a leading Psycho-Dermatologist.

One Ocean Beauty a clean sustainable marine biotech beauty brand founded by Marcella Cacci.

Quotes

Elio Leoni Sceti, Co-Founder of The Craftory says: "At The Craftory we look for experienced partners that challenge the status quo and pave the way for cutting edge brands to transform their respective categories. We see Present Life as the home of the next generation of fearless and authentic consumer wellness and beauty brands."

Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman at Present Life agrees. "We have a common goal of developing products that people believe in and that make them feel good, and together are excited for the chance to make a positive impact in people's lives."

