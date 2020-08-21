On request of Guideline Geo AB, company registration number 556606-1155, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from August 24, 2020. Shares Short name: GGEO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 11,428,058 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005562014 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200964 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556606-1155 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.