Predictive maintenance is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about topics in maintenance and asset management. To gauge where manufacturing companies currently stand with regard to their predictive maintenance ability and where they plan to be in the future, we surveyed 150+ companies in Germany, the US, and the UK. The survey helped us gain unprecedented insights into the current capabilities of businesses and their plans to improve predictive maintenance. It also revealed that only a small percentage possessed the capabilities and already employed the necessary tools, people, and processes to drive growth in the new industrial revolution.

As per the garnered information, one of the main factors preventing operators from investing entirely in predictive maintenance is the ability to gather and analyze data. However, with data growing in complexity and volume with every passing day, businesses are finding it challenging to predict future scenarios using traditional predictive maintenance approaches. Quantzig, in its recent article, sheds light on the role of predictive maintenance analytics, its importance, and offers vital insights from the survey.

"Predictive maintenance analytics leverages process data and advanced analytical methods to predict machine failures well in advance," says an analytics expert at Quantzig.

Quantzig's 5-step Approach to Predictive Maintenance Modeling

Step 1: A feasibility study

Step 2: Algorithm development

Step 3: Real-time performance monitoring

Step 4: Early warning signal analysis

Step 5: Preventive task prescription

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by our clients in the manufacturing sector, and predictive maintenance tops the list. Our predictive maintenance analytics solutions are designed by experts who possess comprehensive industry and market knowledge to deliver improved insights and efficiencies. By harnessing our extensive expertise in predictive maintenance analytics, we help forward-looking companies lead in the new industrial revolution. By leveraging our predictive maintenance solutions, organizations can eliminate potential defects, establish a maintenance schedule, and achieve tangible business benefits.

