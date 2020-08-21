Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Adastra Labs und die 200 Millionen! Pennystock-Unternehmen mischt die Industrie auf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
20.08.20
19:47 Uhr
0,433 Euro
-0,010
-2,26 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4330,45416:15
0,4370,45016:16
PR Newswire
21.08.2020 | 16:10
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, August 21

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

21 August 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a block listing totalling 800,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected to take place on 25 August 2020.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of allotments pursuant to the following scheme:

SchemeShares
FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan800,000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:
Kemi Waterton-Zhou +44 (0)7970 183974
Assistant Company Secretary

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.