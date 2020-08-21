FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

21 August 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a block listing totalling 800,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected to take place on 25 August 2020.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of allotments pursuant to the following scheme:

Scheme Shares FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan 800,000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Kemi Waterton-Zhou +44 (0)7970 183974

Assistant Company Secretary