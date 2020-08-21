Anzeige
Freitag, 21.08.2020
Adastra Labs und die 200 Millionen! Pennystock-Unternehmen mischt die Industrie auf!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-08-27

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-04-08
5531
SE00069912461.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-15574
SE00081034771.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-151585
SE00089925151.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2022-06-15191
SE00075256541.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-152112
SE00104947161.00 %400 +/- 250
2021-09-15514
SE00065433281.75 %400 +/- 250
2022-06-15143
SE00085866551.25 %400 +/- 250



Settlement date 2020-08-31

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 27 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5531

1,000 SEK million in issue 574

1,000 SEK million in issue 1585

1,000 SEK million in issue 191

400 SEK million in issue 2112

400 SEK million in issue 514

400 SEK million in issue 143


Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total


Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 27, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
