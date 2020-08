Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-08-27

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-04-08

5531

SE0006991246 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2021-12-15 574

SE0008103477 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500

2021-12-15 1585

SE0008992515 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-06-15 191

SE0007525654 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2021-12-15 2112

SE0010494716 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2021-09-15 514

SE0006543328 1.75 % 400 +/- 250 2022-06-15 143

SE0008586655 1.25 % 400 +/- 250









Settlement date 2020-08-31

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 27 2020





Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5531

1,000 SEK million in issue 574

1,000 SEK million in issue 1585

1,000 SEK million in issue 191

400 SEK million in issue 2112

400 SEK million in issue 514

400 SEK million in issue 143







Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total





Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 27, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se