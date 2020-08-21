On August 21, 2020, Aino Health AB (publ) published its interim report for the second quarter of 2020 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (AINO, ISIN code SE0009242555, order book ID 130478) of Aino Health AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB