Developer Scotra claims that the project is the second-biggest floating PV array outside of China.South Korean floating PV specialist Scotra has finished building a 25 MW floating solar plant on a reservoir in Goheung county, in the South Korean province of Jeollanam. The company finished the first 9 MW phase of the project last October, but it did not connect the second 16 MW portion to the grid until now. It built the project with its plastic floaters and corrosion-resistant alloy steel frames. It did not reveal any other technical details. However, Scotra did say that it is currently building ...

