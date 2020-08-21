Taipower is experimenting with PV installations on grazing land for cattle, with the support of the Taiwan Council of Agriculture. The modules have been installed at a height of 3 meters, so the cows can graze beneath them.Taiwanese state-run utility Taipower is experimenting with PV installations on land used for cattle grazing at a former mining waste disposal site in rural Shuili, Nantou County. The Taiwan Council of Agriculture is supporting the project, which has been designed to determine whether cows can be used instead of lawnmowers to control weed growth. The company is deploying a 9 ...

