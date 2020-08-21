Technavio has been monitoring the flexible packaging market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 9.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Packaging Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The food and beverage industry is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing investments in food processing sector in India is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 12%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 9.76 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amcor Plc, Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Pak International SA, and UFlex Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing retail industry in India is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the rise in prices of raw material restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Pak International SA, and UFlex Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing retail industry in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Flexible Packaging Market in India is segmented as below:

End-user Food and Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Personal Care Industry Others

Material Plastic Paper Aluminum



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The flexible packaging market in India report covers the following areas:

Flexible Packaging Market Size in India

Flexible Packaging Market Trends in India

Flexible Packaging Market Analysis in India

This study identifies growing investments in food processing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market growth in India during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Flexible Packaging Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible packaging market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible packaging market vendors in India

