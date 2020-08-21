Anzeige
Freitag, 21.08.2020
Adastra Labs und die 200 Millionen! Pennystock-Unternehmen mischt die Industrie auf!
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
21.08.20
08:03 Uhr
2,978 Euro
+0,338
+12,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.08.2020 | 17:22
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results Presentation and Webcast - correction

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the second quarter and first half 2020 on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

A presentation by the Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place the same day at 8:30 am CEST at: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Meeting Room: Vika Auditorium.

The presentation will be a live webcast, and a recording will then be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2020 from 7:00 am CEST the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.
Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--invitation-to-second-quarter-and-first-half-2020-results-presentation-and-web,c3177824

© 2020 PR Newswire
