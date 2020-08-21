Spy Novels Author Roger Croft Has Released His Newest Book, 'The Algerian Hoax'

"The Algerian Hoax" is the Fifth Novel in Croft's Popular Michael Vaux Spy Series

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Author Roger Croft is pleased to announce the launch of his newest book, "The Algerian Hoax." The book is the fifth release in Croft's popular Michael Vaux spy novel series.

As Croft noted, fans of the Michael Vaux series should enjoy his latest spy novel

As Croft noted, fans of the Michael Vaux series should enjoy his latest spy novel, which starts off with top officials at MI6, Britain's intelligence agency, suspecting that one of their senior operatives has betrayed them. Michael Vaux comes under close scrutiny by Secret Service Intelligence in the wake of anonymous charges of betrayal and double-dealing.

Readers of "The Algerian Hoax" will be on the edge of their seats as they follow along with Vaux as he is ordered to fly to Marseille as an undercover agent to probe an alleged terrorist plot; as Croft noted, this is all part of the MI6's top brass' plan to entrap Vaux in an anti-terrorist operation.

Even though Croft released "The Algerian Hoax" just recently, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from fans of the Michael Vaux series and spy novels in general, as the following excerpt from the book makes clear:

"In the distance he could hear the subdued rumblings of the late-night traffic around the harbor. The narrow, darkened streets were deserted except for couples who seemed reluctant to go home and listless young men hawking drugs to any aimless punter who looked interested or bored. Vaux looked up at the shabby, shuttered building. Nothing had changed since his earlier reconnaissance.

"But then he saw it: through a sash window on the third floor-a glimmer of light that projected upwards to a yellowed ceiling. He stood on the other side of the street and watched. There was no movement and no hint of any activity. He walked through the small cobbled front garden towards the door: withered plants in old clay flower pots served as sentries to the narrow entrance, painted blue many moons ago, faded and blistered by the hot sun. Vaux looked for a bell push. Suddenly the door opened.

"A tall thin man in a long, striped cotton thobe, gave a slight bow and gestured with his arm for Vaux to enter. In the sepulchral blue-tiled foyer, the man silently gestured again towards the narrow staircase. Vaux nodded as the old man lightly brushed past him to climb the stairs and presumably to the man Craw had described as the key contact in what he called the 'multinational effort' to support MI6's Operation Mascara.

"A light knock at the door, followed by two more in rapid succession. He saw a dark, bulky figure sitting at a small desk at the far side of the room. An anglepoise lamp threw a round, bright light on the leather surface and effectively obscured the man's face in the surrounding gloom.

"'Ah, Westropp! You don't know me but I've heard a lot about you! My assistant, Mustafa, had noticed you loitering in front of the house. So all is well.'"

About Roger Croft:

Roger Croft was born in Bushey, Hertfordshire, England. Following national service, Croft landed his first job in journalism with London's Daily Mail where he worked on the City (financial) staff under legendary editor Patrick Sergeant, who taught him the basics of popular journalism. Croft went on to work at a number of other publications and enjoyed a long career before switching gears to write spy novels. Since he quit the grind of daily journalism, Croft has toured the world for novel ideas. For more information, please visit http://www.rogercroft.com.

