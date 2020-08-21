Bitcoin.com Wallet Launches Cred's 1-Touch "Earn" Button

Deep technical integration enables 11 million Bitcoin.com wallets easy access to crypto earning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Bitcoin.com, a global blockchain leader with over 11 million Bitcoin wallets, and Cred, a global blockchain-enabled financial services platform serving clients in 190 countries, today announced a major milestone in their ongoing strategic partnership. The latest Bitcoin.com wallet now features an in-app earning experience enabling millions of users to pledge digital assets and receive interest, powered by Cred. The Bitcoin.com wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet featuring a variety of supported assets and resources for crypto newcomers and enthusiasts alike. The integration allows Bitcoin.com wallet users to easily interact with the CredEarn platform without ever leaving the Bitcoin.com wallet application.

The furthering of Cred's partnership with Bitcoin.com comes at an exciting time when crypto is gaining traction amongst mainstream consumers. The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, the federal group responsible for the banking system's security, recently stated banks are now allowed to hold cryptocurrencies.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to provide value to the blockchain community," said Dan Schatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Cred. "Bitcoin.com is a leader in the industry, and we're excited to make it as simple as possible to earn and borrow with your crypto."

Bitcoin.com users will experience the newly re-designed CredEarn dashboard across desktop and mobile devices. Additional features of the partnership allow users immediate access to daily compound interest and interest payouts in the cryptocurrency or stablecoin of their choice. A customer can pledge one asset, but choose to receive interest payments in another asset, enabling a fee-free ability for customers to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio.

"Cred continues to be a frontrunner amongst lending and borrowing platforms. Their dedication to solving financial problems is why we are proud to strengthen our partnership," said Corbin Fraser, the Head of Product at Bitcoin.com. "At Bitcoin.com, we strive to offer our customers with the top-tier blockchain services. Through Cred, our customers will continue benefiting from earning interest on their crypto via a secure and licensed financial services platform."

About Cred

Cred is a licensed lender headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, supporting over a dozen partners with its industry-leading crypto-backed lending and borrowing platform. Founded by PayPal veterans, Cred powers the financial services offerings for some of the most well-known blockchain organizations globally, including the Litecoin Foundation and Uphold. For more information, visit www.mycred.io.

About Bitcoin.com

The premier source for all things Bitcoin-related, Bitcoin.com, makes both Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin more accessible. Slated as the fastest Bitcoin wallet ever created, Bitcoin.com fosters a community where users read the latest news or engage with the community on the Bitcoin Forum. Bitcoin.com provides helpful tools and real-time market price and chart information, as well as Bitcoin mining and Bitcoin events information. For more information, visit www.Bitcoin.com.

